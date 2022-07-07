United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) 20 Days SMA touches -4.64%: The odds favor the bear

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) kicked off on July 06, 2022, at the price of $36.56, down -0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.175 and dropped to $35.88 before settling in for the closing price of $36.97. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has traded in a range of $30.54-$54.52.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.90%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 513,667. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 13,939 shares at a rate of $36.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $37.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,884,465. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$4.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.14 million, its volume of 11.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.26 in the near term. At $37.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.67.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.64 billion has total of 326,729K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,634 M in contrast with the sum of -1,964 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,566 M and last quarter income was -1,377 M.