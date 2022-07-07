WORX (SCWorx Corp.) climbed 19.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 06, 2022, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) trading session started at the price of $0.94, that was 19.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.739 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for WORX has been $0.61 – $5.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.60%. With a float of $9.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.34 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.94, operating margin of -82.34, and the pretax margin is -82.34.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SCWorx Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SCWorx Corp. is 20.71%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 314,834. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $210,000. This insider now owns 208,469 shares in total.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -82.34 while generating a return on equity of -62.85.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SCWorx Corp., WORX], we can find that recorded value of 6.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2191. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9737. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2074. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5054. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2717.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Key Stats

There are 11,424K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.70 million. As of now, sales total 4,630 K while income totals -3,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,030 K while its last quarter net income were -630 K.