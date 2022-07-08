Search
-22.88% percent quarterly performance for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 07, 2022, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) opened at $18.92, lower -0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.37 and dropped to $18.49 before settling in for the closing price of $18.70. Price fluctuations for IGT have ranged from $17.27 to $32.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.90% at the time writing. With a float of $101.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.74 million.

The firm has a total of 10500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.88, operating margin of +22.25, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 52.02%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +1.59 while generating a return on equity of 6.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.18% during the next five years compared to -21.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Game Technology PLC, IGT], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.68. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.35.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

There are currently 203,688K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,089 M according to its annual income of 482,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,051 M and its income totaled 79,000 K.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) on July 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $95.16, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading...
Read more

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
July 07, 2022, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) trading session started at the price of $0.6325, that was 5.75% jump from the session before....
Read more

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is 31.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $4.65, up 5.81% from the previous...
Read more

