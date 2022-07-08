3.51% volatility in Magna International Inc. (MGA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) kicked off on July 07, 2022, at the price of $53.95, up 6.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.40 and dropped to $53.83 before settling in for the closing price of $52.90. Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has traded in a range of $52.47-$91.52.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.40%. With a float of $287.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.60 million.

In an organization with 161000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.80% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.04. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.22. Second resistance stands at $58.10. The third major resistance level sits at $59.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.08.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.19 billion has total of 290,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,242 M in contrast with the sum of 1,514 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,642 M and last quarter income was 364,000 K.

