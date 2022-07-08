5.59% percent quarterly performance for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is not indicative of the underlying story

July 07, 2022, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) trading session started at the price of $120.86, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.235 and dropped to $120.07 before settling in for the closing price of $120.04. A 52-week range for PGR has been $88.05 – $121.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.40%. With a float of $583.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Progressive Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 63,021. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 558 shares at a rate of $112.94, taking the stock ownership to the 38,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,067 for $112.59, making the entire transaction worth $120,134. This insider now owns 31,321 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.32% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 3.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.88 in the near term. At $123.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.55.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are 584,878K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.23 billion. As of now, sales total 47,702 M while income totals 3,351 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,842 M while its last quarter net income were 313,900 K.