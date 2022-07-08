Search
7.90% volatility in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) stock priced at $1.27, down -37.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. DMAC’s price has ranged from $1.62 to $4.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.50%. With a float of $19.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.44 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 56,960. In this transaction SVP, Clinical Operations of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 43,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Senior VP, Clinical Operations bought 399 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $1,225. This insider now owns 399 shares in total.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -38.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 88670.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s (DMAC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 214.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. However, in the short run, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.34. Second resistance stands at $1.41. The third major resistance level sits at $1.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.00.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.51 million, the company has a total of 26,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,508 K.

