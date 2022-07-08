9.35% volatility in iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 07, 2022, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) opened at $2.37, higher 24.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. Price fluctuations for ISPC have ranged from $2.07 to $28.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -191.70% at the time writing. With a float of $6.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.85, operating margin of -53.21, and the pretax margin is -80.48.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iSpecimen Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 10,240. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $5.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,000 for $5.23, making the entire transaction worth $41,840. This insider now owns 8,000 shares in total.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -80.48 while generating a return on equity of -713.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, iSpecimen Inc.’s (ISPC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.51.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,818K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,140 K according to its annual income of -8,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,520 K and its income totaled -2,380 K.