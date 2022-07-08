Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock priced at $4.00, up 7.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.29 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. ATAI’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $20.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.00%. With a float of $145.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.53 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.41%, while institutional ownership is 28.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1368.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.41. Second resistance stands at $4.54. The third major resistance level sits at $4.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 684.48 million, the company has a total of 160,733K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,380 K while annual income is -167,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -36,870 K.