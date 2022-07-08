Can Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) hike of 7.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

July 07, 2022, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) trading session started at the price of $11.705, that was 7.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.84 and dropped to $11.70 before settling in for the closing price of $11.74. A 52-week range for ALT has been $3.83 – $17.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.90%. With a float of $40.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.97 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altimmune Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 122,184. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 10,182 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 26,982 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $323,784. This insider now owns 17,700 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.58) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 158.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.41. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.11. Second resistance stands at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.26. The third support level lies at $10.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are 43,219K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 569.01 million. As of now, sales total 4,410 K while income totals -97,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 30 K while its last quarter net income were -19,430 K.