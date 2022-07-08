Century Aluminum Company (CENX) last year’s performance of -37.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) on July 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.23, soaring 10.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $7.19 before settling in for the closing price of $6.89. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $6.58 and $30.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.50%. With a float of $51.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

The firm has a total of 2512 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 422,548. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 15,287 shares at a rate of $27.64, taking the stock ownership to the 45,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s sold 3,480 for $29.19, making the entire transaction worth $101,581. This insider now owns 32,380 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], we can find that recorded value of 2.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.00. The third major resistance level sits at $8.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.81.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 703.78 million based on 91,232K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,213 M and income totals -167,100 K. The company made 753,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.