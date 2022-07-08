Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 525,690 K

On July 07, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) opened at $1.16, higher 10.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Price fluctuations for CCO have ranged from $1.01 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $467.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $470.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

The latest stats from [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.13 million was inferior to 2.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6648, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8309. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0300.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are currently 475,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 587.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,241 M according to its annual income of -433,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 525,690 K and its income totaled -89,870 K.