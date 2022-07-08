Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) 20 Days SMA touches -1.71%: The odds favor the bear

On July 07, 2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) opened at $68.23, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.40 and dropped to $66.69 before settling in for the closing price of $68.02. Price fluctuations for CTSH have ranged from $65.24 to $93.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.30% at the time writing. With a float of $520.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.00 million.

The firm has a total of 340400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 423,139. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,687 shares at a rate of $74.40, taking the stock ownership to the 57,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Head of Global Delivery sold 5,867 for $77.24, making the entire transaction worth $453,167. This insider now owns 5,872 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.48% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, CTSH], we can find that recorded value of 2.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.27. The third major resistance level sits at $70.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

There are currently 521,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,507 M according to its annual income of 2,137 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,826 M and its income totaled 563,000 K.