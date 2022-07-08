E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.36% last month.

On July 07, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.2809, higher 8.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3158 and dropped to $0.2809 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.26 to $31.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 523 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.21 million was inferior to 2.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3852, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2546. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3249. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3378. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3598. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2680. The third support level lies at $0.2551 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 42,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,530 K according to its annual income of 6,410 K.