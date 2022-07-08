ELY (Callaway Golf Company) climbed 4.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) kicked off on July 07, 2022, at the price of $20.59, up 4.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.2992 and dropped to $20.51 before settling in for the closing price of $20.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ELY has traded in a range of $17.78-$34.24.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 235.10%. With a float of $152.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.10 million.

The firm has a total of 24800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Callaway Golf Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 25,404. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company bought 1,175 shares at a rate of $21.62, taking the stock ownership to the 6,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 9,992 for $20.81, making the entire transaction worth $207,934. This insider now owns 651,821 shares in total.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Callaway Golf Company, ELY], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.81. The third major resistance level sits at $22.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.95.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.92 billion has total of 184,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,133 M in contrast with the sum of 321,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,040 M and last quarter income was 86,700 K.