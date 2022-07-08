Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) soared 5.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 07, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $43.23, higher 5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.96 and dropped to $43.00 before settling in for the closing price of $43.29. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $35.34 to $122.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 77.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $174.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 285. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7 shares at a rate of $40.75, taking the stock ownership to the 1,167,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,086 for $40.13, making the entire transaction worth $43,581. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.81 in the near term. At $47.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.89.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 175,945K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,767 M according to its annual income of -595,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 486,570 K and its income totaled -180,940 K.