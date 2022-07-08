Investors finally get a glimpse of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) volume hitting the figure of 57.71 million.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) stock priced at $1.35, up 58.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. AREB’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $9.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $4.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.79

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) saw its 5-day average volume 11.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8528, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1723. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4567 in the near term. At $1.7233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8233. The third support level lies at $0.5567 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.95 million, the company has a total of 4,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 987 K while annual income is -6,099 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 154 K while its latest quarter income was -2,628 K.