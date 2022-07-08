Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) volume hitting the figure of 1.68 million.

On July 07, 2022, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $16.65, higher 7.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.92 and dropped to $16.505 before settling in for the closing price of $16.32. Price fluctuations for SHLS have ranged from $9.58 to $37.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.80% at the time writing. With a float of $110.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 96,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $17.60, taking the stock ownership to the 28,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s General Counsel sold 4,940 for $15.17, making the entire transaction worth $74,940. This insider now owns 84,809 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.17 in the near term. At $18.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.91. The third support level lies at $15.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are currently 167,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,210 K according to its annual income of 2,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,980 K and its income totaled 2,640 K.

