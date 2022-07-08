Investors must take note of EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) performance last week, which was -7.20%.

On July 07, 2022, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) opened at $103.27, higher 4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.00 and dropped to $102.85 before settling in for the closing price of $100.91. Price fluctuations for EOG have ranged from $60.03 to $145.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 864.80% at the time writing. With a float of $583.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $585.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.80, operating margin of +36.93, and the pretax margin is +30.00.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 143,174. In this transaction EVP Exploration and Production of this company sold 1,006 shares at a rate of $142.32, taking the stock ownership to the 16,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,905 for $140.60, making the entire transaction worth $267,839. This insider now owns 66,980 shares in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.72) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +23.58 while generating a return on equity of 21.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 864.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.24% during the next five years compared to 43.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.49, a number that is poised to hit 4.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) saw its 5-day average volume 5.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.30.

During the past 100 days, EOG Resources Inc.’s (EOG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.43 in the near term. At $107.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $109.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.49. The third support level lies at $100.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Key Stats

There are currently 585,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,642 M according to its annual income of 4,664 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,983 M and its income totaled 390,000 K.