Investors must take note of Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) performance last week, which was -1.83%.

On July 07, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) opened at $0.6869, higher 5.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.725 and dropped to $0.6869 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for GNUS have ranged from $0.51 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 55.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.90% at the time writing. With a float of $300.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

The latest stats from [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was inferior to 4.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7308, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0160. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7372. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7501. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7753. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6991, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6739. The third support level lies at $0.6610 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are currently 316,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 243.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,870 K according to its annual income of -126,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,440 K and its income totaled -4,530 K.