IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) average volume reaches $6.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

July 07, 2022, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was -3.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for ITP has been $0.11 – $0.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 107.20%. With a float of $93.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 366 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +4.01.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 5.47%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -46.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Looking closely at IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s (ITP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2615. However, in the short run, IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1257. Second resistance stands at $0.1360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1420. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1034. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0931.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Key Stats

There are 99,050K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.36 million. As of now, sales total 160,880 K while income totals 910 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,480 K while its last quarter net income were -2,490 K.