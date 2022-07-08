Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) stock priced at $4.80, up 0.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.89 and dropped to $4.795 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. TWO’s price has ranged from $4.26 to $7.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 106.90%. With a float of $341.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 105 employees.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Looking closely at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.61. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.86. Second resistance stands at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.68.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.68 billion, the company has a total of 344,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 168,600 K while annual income is 187,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,850 K while its latest quarter income was 285,270 K.