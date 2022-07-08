MMAT (Meta Materials Inc.) climbed 0.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 07, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $1.06, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.98 to $7.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 63.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.70% at the time writing. With a float of $267.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 44,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,450,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $45,465. This insider now owns 1,948,242 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Looking closely at Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 222.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4633, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6016. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0833. Second resistance stands at $1.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0233.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 296,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 382.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,080 K according to its annual income of -91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,970 K and its income totaled -18,430 K.