NetEase Inc. (NTES) last year’s performance of -17.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) on July 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $88.985, plunging -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.46 and dropped to $87.03 before settling in for the closing price of $89.23. Within the past 52 weeks, NTES’s price has moved between $68.62 and $118.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 20.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.00%. With a float of $363.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $655.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32064 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.62, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.72% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

NetEase Inc. (NTES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 7.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

Looking closely at NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 49.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.64. However, in the short run, NetEase Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.70. Second resistance stands at $90.79. The third major resistance level sits at $92.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $84.84.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.38 billion based on 654,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,747 M and income totals 2,729 M. The company made 3,716 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 693,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.