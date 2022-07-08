No matter how cynical the overall market is, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.14%

On July 07, 2022, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) opened at $0.15, higher 2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.159 and dropped to $0.1461 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for GHSI have ranged from $0.14 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 119.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -73.70% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 6,760. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $6,250. This insider now owns 27,750 shares in total.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardion Health Sciences Inc., GHSI], we can find that recorded value of 4.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5754. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1593. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1656. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1464, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1398. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1335.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

There are currently 61,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,230 K according to its annual income of -24,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,380 K and its income totaled -2,620 K.