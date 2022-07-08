No matter how cynical the overall market is, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.75%

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) on July 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.95, plunging -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.12 and dropped to $12.785 before settling in for the closing price of $12.88. Within the past 52 weeks, MTG’s price has moved between $11.38 and $16.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.40%. With a float of $304.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 711 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.13% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.25 million, its volume of 2.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.03 in the near term. At $13.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.36.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.90 billion based on 309,601K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,186 M and income totals 634,980 K. The company made 294,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 175,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.