No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nucor Corporation (NUE) performance over the last week is recorded 3.99%

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) stock priced at $110.00, up 4.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.46 and dropped to $108.32 before settling in for the closing price of $105.91. NUE’s price has ranged from $87.71 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 879.50%. With a float of $264.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.56 million.

The firm has a total of 28800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 5,491,919. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 48,768 shares at a rate of $112.61, taking the stock ownership to the 135,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 4,000 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $640,000. This insider now owns 46,994 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nucor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.02, a number that is poised to hit 6.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], we can find that recorded value of 2.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.21.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $114.56. The third major resistance level sits at $116.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.25.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.05 billion, the company has a total of 266,062K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,484 M while annual income is 6,827 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,493 M while its latest quarter income was 2,096 M.