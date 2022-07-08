OceanPal Inc. (OP) average volume reaches $745.76K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) stock priced at $0.462, up 4.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5749 and dropped to $0.462 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. OP’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $12.09 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.70%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Looking closely at OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, OceanPal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5417. Second resistance stands at $0.6148. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6546. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4288, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3890. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3159.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.23 million, the company has a total of 8,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,411 K while annual income is -3,796 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,680 K while its latest quarter income was 410 K.