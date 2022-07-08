Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) last year’s performance of -20.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) stock priced at $28.85, up 1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.37 and dropped to $28.69 before settling in for the closing price of $28.64. OHI’s price has ranged from $24.81 to $37.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 151.70%. With a float of $234.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.53 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of +53.40, and the pretax margin is +39.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.76. The third major resistance level sits at $30.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.72 billion, the company has a total of 235,217K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,063 M while annual income is 416,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 249,320 K while its latest quarter income was 189,610 K.