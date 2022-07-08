Search
Steve Mayer
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is expecting -30.01% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) on July 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.81, soaring 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.56 and dropped to $18.81 before settling in for the closing price of $18.80. Within the past 52 weeks, PAAS’s price has moved between $18.16 and $30.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 16.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.30%. With a float of $210.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.40, operating margin of +17.32, and the pretax margin is +14.74.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 3.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.14% during the next five years compared to -6.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Looking closely at Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.45. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.51. Second resistance stands at $19.91. The third major resistance level sits at $20.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.01.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.94 billion based on 210,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,633 M and income totals 97,430 K. The company made 439,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.61%

Shaun Noe -
July 07, 2022, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) trading session started at the price of $15.81, that was 4.14% jump from the...
Read more

HDB (HDFC Bank Limited) climbed 4.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On July 07, 2022, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) opened at $57.66, higher 4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

7.90% volatility in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) stock priced at $1.27, down -37.62% from the previous...
Read more

