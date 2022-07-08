Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.31 million

July 07, 2022, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) trading session started at the price of $20.25, that was -0.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.49 and dropped to $20.125 before settling in for the closing price of $20.21. A 52-week range for RDN has been $17.97 – $24.84.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.70%. With a float of $171.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.82 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Radian Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 213,300. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.33, taking the stock ownership to the 128,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Non-Exec Chairman of the Board sold 5,982 for $21.60, making the entire transaction worth $129,211. This insider now owns 8,050 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +45.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.90% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Radian Group Inc., RDN], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.63. The third major resistance level sits at $20.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.67.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are 172,802K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,330 M while income totals 600,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 292,980 K while its last quarter net income were 181,130 K.