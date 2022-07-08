Recent developments with Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.72 cents.

On July 07, 2022, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) opened at $7.02, higher 14.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.035 and dropped to $6.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for LWLG have ranged from $5.39 to $20.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.20% at the time writing. With a float of $110.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 9,985. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,121 for $10.33, making the entire transaction worth $362,870. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The latest stats from [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. The third support level lies at $6.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are currently 111,605K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 899.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -18,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,556 K.