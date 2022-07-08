Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.44%

A new trading day began on July 07, 2022, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $34.42, up 5.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.83 and dropped to $34.2712 before settling in for the closing price of $33.69. RCL’s price has ranged from $32.64 to $98.27 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.80%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.82 million.

In an organization with 85000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.15 million. That was better than the volume of 4.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.95. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.13. Second resistance stands at $36.76. The third major resistance level sits at $37.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.64. The third support level lies at $33.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.95 billion, the company has a total of 254,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,532 M while annual income is -5,261 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,059 M while its latest quarter income was -1,167 M.