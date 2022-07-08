ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is -10.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On July 07, 2022, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) opened at $0.2659, higher 7.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.307 and dropped to $0.2622 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for PIXY have ranged from $0.17 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 22.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $20.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.22 million.

In an organization with 77 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.15, operating margin of -116.76, and the pretax margin is -116.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 38.09%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -116.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8021. However, in the short run, ShiftPixy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3101. Second resistance stands at $0.3310. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2414. The third support level lies at $0.2205 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

There are currently 33,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,420 K according to its annual income of -29,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,440 K and its income totaled -9,500 K.