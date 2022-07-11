Search
$16.06M in average volume shows that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) stock priced at $5.06, down -5.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.78 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. TME’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $13.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.20%. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

The firm has a total of 5966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], we can find that recorded value of 10.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 55.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.64 billion, the company has a total of 1,677,530K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,843 M while annual income is 469,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,048 M while its latest quarter income was 96,000 K.

