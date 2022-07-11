Search
Shaun Noe
$4.85M in average volume shows that Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is heading in the right direction

Company News

On July 08, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) opened at $0.204, higher 3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.217 and dropped to $0.2002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for DBGI have ranged from $0.16 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -311.60% at the time writing. With a float of $8.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.23 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.39 million. That was better than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6700. However, in the short run, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2191. Second resistance stands at $0.2264. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2359. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2023, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1928. The third support level lies at $0.1855 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are currently 13,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,580 K according to its annual income of -32,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,430 K and its income totaled -7,830 K.

