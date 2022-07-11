7.23% volatility in Canaan Inc. (CAN) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 08, 2022, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) trading session started at the price of $3.62, that was 5.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.965 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. A 52-week range for CAN has been $2.56 – $11.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 946.70%. With a float of $166.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 346 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.06 in the near term. At $4.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are 186,943K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 693.62 million. As of now, sales total 782,520 K while income totals 313,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,920 K while its last quarter net income were 69,660 K.