A look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3721, soaring 13.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.3721 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Within the past 52 weeks, YVR’s price has moved between $0.33 and $2.68.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -8.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -82.60%. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9122. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4600 in the near term. At $0.4939, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5379. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3821, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3381. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3042.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.20 million based on 19,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 770 K and income totals -12,780 K. The company made 580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -870 K in sales during its previous quarter.