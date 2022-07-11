A major move is in the offing as Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) market cap hits 45.43 million

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) stock priced at $0.26, up 9.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2997 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. TYME’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $2.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.40%. With a float of $119.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 25.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 16,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 23,048,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $15,732. This insider now owns 23,108,846 shares in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -25.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 7.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (TYME) raw stochastic average was set at 38.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2727, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5323. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3066 in the near term. At $0.3230, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3463. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2669, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2436. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2272.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.43 million, the company has a total of 172,207K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -23,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,815 K.