AAPL (Apple Inc.) climbed 0.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 08, 2022, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) trading session started at the price of $145.265, that was 0.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.55 and dropped to $145.00 before settling in for the closing price of $146.35. A 52-week range for AAPL has been $129.04 – $182.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.40%. With a float of $16.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.28 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 154000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apple Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,042,888. In this transaction SVP, GC and Secretary of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $161.72, taking the stock ownership to the 452,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,000 for $164.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,319,305. This insider now owns 136,290 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.91% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apple Inc. (AAPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Looking closely at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days average volume was 69.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 93.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.29. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $148.06. Second resistance stands at $149.08. The third major resistance level sits at $150.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.96.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

There are 16,185,181K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2368.70 billion. As of now, sales total 365,817 M while income totals 94,680 M. Its latest quarter income was 97,278 M while its last quarter net income were 25,010 M.