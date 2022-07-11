Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) 20 Days SMA touches 17.32%: The odds favor the bear

On July 08, 2022, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) opened at $0.21, higher 8.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2499 and dropped to $0.2092 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for AEZS have ranged from $0.16 to $0.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $120.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.40 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.53, operating margin of -164.07, and the pretax margin is -161.16.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -159.09 while generating a return on equity of -25.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aeterna Zentaris Inc., AEZS], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s (AEZS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2170, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3852. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2473. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2690. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2066, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1876. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1659.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Key Stats

There are currently 121,397K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,260 K according to its annual income of -8,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,520 K and its income totaled -2,640 K.