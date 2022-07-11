Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 25.06 million

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) stock priced at $1.00, up 18.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.8766 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. APRE’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.10%. With a float of $21.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.90 million.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 318,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,124. This insider now owns 292,616 shares in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aprea Therapeutics Inc., APRE], we can find that recorded value of 6.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9369, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5947. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0477. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1456. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2311. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7788. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6809.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.69 million, the company has a total of 21,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -37,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,937 K.