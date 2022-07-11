Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) volume exceeds 3.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $1.51, up 5.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has traded in a range of $1.19-$20.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 91.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.40%. With a float of $55.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68 and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

The latest stats from [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was inferior to 3.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6324, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3240. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2533.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 129.40 million has total of 80,393K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 96,080 K in contrast with the sum of 4,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,570 K and last quarter income was -10,180 K.