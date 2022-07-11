BlackBerry Limited (BB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 168,000 K

On July 08, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $5.99, lower -1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.10 and dropped to $5.87 before settling in for the closing price of $6.06. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $4.70 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.10% at the time writing. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

In an organization with 3325 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.87. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.07. Second resistance stands at $6.20. The third major resistance level sits at $6.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 577,170K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 718,000 K according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,000 K and its income totaled -181,000 K.