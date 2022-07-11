Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) posted a 8.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

On July 08, 2022, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) opened at $1.59, lower -10.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Price fluctuations for SOLO have ranged from $1.22 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.80% at the time writing. With a float of $107.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 216 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 10.69%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 34.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.83 million, its volume of 1.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3306. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5500 in the near term. At $1.6400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2700.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

There are currently 118,611K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 194.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,100 K according to its annual income of -41,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,040 K and its income totaled -17,830 K.

Newsletter

 

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$6.94M in average volume shows that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.02, plunging -8.70% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Recent developments with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

Shaun Noe -
July 08, 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) trading session started at the price of $7.58, that was -2.11% drop from the session...
Read more

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,380 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock priced at $4.16, up 2.13% from the previous...
Read more

