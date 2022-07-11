Search
Sana Meer
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) posted a -4.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $29.21, down -4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.22 and dropped to $27.99 before settling in for the closing price of $29.22. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has traded in a range of $26.21-$51.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 611.10%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 321,796. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,200 shares at a rate of $39.24, taking the stock ownership to the 134,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Director bought 12,300 for $40.75, making the entire transaction worth $501,225. This insider now owns 15,776 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Looking closely at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), its last 5-days average volume was 27.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.15. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.82. Second resistance stands at $29.63. The third major resistance level sits at $30.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.35 billion has total of 1,449,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,845 M in contrast with the sum of 4,306 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,603 M and last quarter income was 1,527 M.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) performance over the last week is recorded 19.31%

Sana Meer -
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.65, soaring 3.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Sea Limited (SE) performance over the last week is recorded 15.94%

Sana Meer -
July 08, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) trading session started at the price of $75.36, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$21.65M in average volume shows that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On July 08, 2022, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) opened at $3.38, lower -1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

