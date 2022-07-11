Search
Shaun Noe
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -14.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) on July 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.33, soaring 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.4399 and dropped to $9.11 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Within the past 52 weeks, GFI’s price has moved between $7.75 and $17.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.70%. With a float of $886.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $887.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5957 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

The latest stats from [Gold Fields Limited, GFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.5 million was inferior to 9.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.92. The third support level lies at $8.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.17 billion based on 891,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,195 M and income totals 789,300 K. The company made 640,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -360,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

