Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) with a beta value of 1.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) stock priced at $9.95, up 13.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.80 and dropped to $8.81 before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. ISIG’s price has ranged from $4.93 to $35.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.60%. With a float of $0.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.56, operating margin of -24.57, and the pretax margin is -17.90.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Insignia Systems Inc. is 40.83%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18.12 while generating a return on equity of -71.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Insignia Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Looking closely at Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Insignia Systems Inc.’s (ISIG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. However, in the short run, Insignia Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.38. Second resistance stands at $11.59. The third major resistance level sits at $12.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.40.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.50 million, the company has a total of 1,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,500 K while annual income is -3,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,150 K while its latest quarter income was 60 K.