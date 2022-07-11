Search
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) 20 Days SMA touches 8.64%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on July 08, 2022, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) stock priced at $14.78, down -7.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.78 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $15.68. IVR’s price has ranged from $9.63 to $36.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -16.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.10%. With a float of $32.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.12, operating margin of -159.26, and the pretax margin is -178.81.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 24,750. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 83,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s President bought 7,178 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $11,987. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -178.81 while generating a return on equity of -6.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Looking closely at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s (IVR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.26. However, in the short run, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.82. Second resistance stands at $15.13. The third major resistance level sits at $15.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 517.28 million, the company has a total of 32,992K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,200 K while annual income is -90,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,170 K while its latest quarter income was -228,420 K.

Newsletter

 

