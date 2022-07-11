Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) volume hitting the figure of 5.51 million.

Company News

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $38.00, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.65 and dropped to $37.92 before settling in for the closing price of $38.08. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has traded in a range of $32.78-$44.87.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.70%. With a float of $780.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

In an organization with 36000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of +19.47, and the pretax margin is +6.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Kraft Heinz Company is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 1,066,732. In this transaction EVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of of this company sold 28,855 shares at a rate of $36.97, taking the stock ownership to the 193,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s EVP, Global GC & CSCAO sold 16,281 for $36.47, making the entire transaction worth $593,739. This insider now owns 268,174 shares in total.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +3.89 while generating a return on equity of 2.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.55% during the next five years compared to -25.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kraft Heinz Company’s (KHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, The Kraft Heinz Company’s (KHC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.76. However, in the short run, The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.71. Second resistance stands at $39.04. The third major resistance level sits at $39.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.58. The third support level lies at $37.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.61 billion has total of 1,223,952K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,042 M in contrast with the sum of 1,012 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,045 M and last quarter income was 776,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

