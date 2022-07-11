Last month’s performance of -34.72% for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is certainly impressive

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on July 08, 2022, at the price of $3.25, down -2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $2.63-$5.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.80%. With a float of $628.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5530 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.58, operating margin of -1.96, and the pretax margin is -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 39,483. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,300 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,000,000 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $7,500,000. This insider now owns 82,636,646 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 17.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 21.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.19 billion has total of 681,056K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,556 M in contrast with the sum of -592,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 586,000 K and last quarter income was -175,000 K.